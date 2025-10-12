West Seattle, Washington

COUNTDOWN: 13 days to West Seattle Monster Dash 2025!

October 12, 2025 1:32 pm
(Photo courtesy South Seattle Cooperative Preschools)

It’s time for reminders about some of the biggest events of Halloween/fall-celebration season – so here’s one: We are now less than two weeks away from the next West Seattle Monster Dash! This costumed 5K and kids’ run at Lincoln Park on Saturday, October 25, is a fundraiser for West Seattle Cooperative Preschools. The 5K run/walk starts at 9:30 am; the kids’ Monster Dash starts at 10:30 am – and there’s a Kids’ Zone with other activities for the younger dashers, too. You can sign up right now on the Monster Dash website. The Monster Dash is celebrating its 13th anniversary!

