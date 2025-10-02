BIZNOTE: Cherry Consignment x Mechanics Bank at first showcase celebration since bank’s big change

“Every time I open the door, I feel humbled,” beamed Nyla Bittermann, who recently celebrated 16 years of running Cherry Consignment in The Junction. We photographed Nyla at Mechanics Bank, also in The Junction, at the end of Cherry’s run in the September small-business showcase aat the bank. It was the first one since Mechanics took over the former HomeStreet Bank, a continuation of the branch’s tradition and further proof that – as the sign says – only the name changed. Each month’s showcase ends with a drawing for a prize donated by the featured business, this month a $50 gift card for Cherry Consignment, and we photographed Nyla with Mechanics Bank’s Andrew Tento as they drew the winning entry earlier this week. All you have to do to enter a drawing is visit the branch at 4022 SW Alaska. This month’s spotlight will be shining on ArtsWest.