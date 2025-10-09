Art Walk with music, Words/Writers/SW Stories, election forum, Fresh Hop Fest, much more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Janelle Otterholt)

Sorry for the delay of our list of what’s happening today/tonight, but here it finally is, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more for today/tonight/days and weeks ahead):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

DROP-IN COWORK HANGOUT AT THE VOID: Coffee and connections, new weekly casual coworking hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon. (5048 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Explore options for your fall gardening! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The artworks on display are placed all around Southwest Library (9010 California SW), and you can visit any time during regular hours, 10 am-6 pm today.

CHAMBER ELECTION FORUM: West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly lunch hosts Mayor Bruce Harrell and challenger Katie Wilson, 11:30 am at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Fee.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

FRESH HOP BEER FEST: 3-day celebration starts today at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), 3 pm-midnight

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: 4 pm, West Seattle HS hosts Garfield for girls’ soccer at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

EVERGREEN HIGH SCHOOL COMMUNITY GRAND OPENING: The rebuilt high school in White Center opens its doors to the community tonight for a celebration and self-guided tours, 4-7 pm. (830 SW 116th, White Center)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is back today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Jeremy’s Chicken.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Aimed at families with preschoolers through 4th graders. 4:30-6:30 pm open house. (35th/Myrtle)

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Dozens of displays and venues, from Alki to Morgan Junction, most open starting at 5 pm. To see who’s having receptions tonight, as well as who’s offering food/drink specials, see this page.

THE ART OF MUSIC: To enhance tonight’s Art Walk, three mini-concerts are scheduled, all 6 pm-7:45 pm, at venues in The Admiral District, The Junction, and Morgan Junction. See the artists and venues here.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online presentation/discussion, this time about navigating gender. Our calendar listing includes info and the registration link.

BOOK LAUNCH: West Seattle author Bob Wyss launches “Black Gold” tonight at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW), 6:30 pm, as previewed here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle! Also participating in tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk.

JOHN LENNON TRIBUTE AT TIM’S: In White Center tonight: John Lennon celebration with Joe Ross and Friends, live music 6-9 pm at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), it’s the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Is walking more your speed? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

’90S TRIVIA: Play at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7 pm.

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: Third week! 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing has info including the ticket link. (4711 California SW)

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with Supreme La Rock, 8 pm.

