YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle VFW Hall’s roof party

That was the scene back in 2009, neighbors of the West Seattle Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2713, were up on the VFW Hall’s roof raising a new flag, replacing one that had deteriorated into tatters. Now, the VFW’s roof needs some neighbor power again, this Saturday, as the post works to weatherize its building before fall kicks into gear. If you can give some time, be there – 3601 SW Alaska – Saturday (September 20), 10 am, to help seal the roof. The post’s announcement says, “There will be sealant, brushes, rollers; please come with clothes and shoes you don’t mind getting dirty.” Their goal is to “reseal – prevent our community space from flooding during the upcoming rainy season.” The VFW Hall hosts a variety of community events and classes, so weather woes at the building affect more than just the VFW members. If you can help, just show up Saturday!