YOU CAN HELP: Tutor local kids for Invest in Youth

(Photos courtesy Invest in Youth)

Local educational nonprofit Invest in Youth tells us that some of their best tutors come through WSB, so they’re again asking us to help with recruitment. If you can help, here’s how!

Are you interested in giving back to our community, narrowing achievement gaps for neighborhood students and promoting educational equity right here in West Seattle? Invest in Youth offers a unique opportunity to connect one-on-one with a local student for the entire school year beginning in October.

Tutors meet one day a week with the same student in the classroom with other student-tutor pairs, and work on math and reading fundamentals, all while serving as a mentor to foster lifelong academic success.

No experience is necessary; just a commitment to show up for one hour, one day a week. Tutoring starts in early October and launches with a training session to familiarize tutors on how to make the most of each tutoring session.

Roxhill Elementary at E.C. Hughes, Tuesdays 2:40 – 3:40 pm

Sanislo Elementary, Mondays 2:40 – 3:40 pm

In addition to these West Seattle Schools, Invest in Youth also serves Beacon Hill International School (Tuesdays from 3:40 – 4:40 pm) and Thurgood Marshall Elementary in the Judkins Park neighborhood (Thursdays from 2:40 – 3:40 pm).

Visit our website for more information or complete our tutor application to reserve your spot to begin tutoring this fall.