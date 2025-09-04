WEST SEATTLE SKY: Smoke-red moon, after smoke-pink sunset

Thanks to the reader – who asked to be anonymous – who just sent that photo of tonight’s red moon. We noticed it while out and about a little while ago, high in the southeast sky, a followup to the deep-pink setting sun. Wildfire smoke will stay in the area a while, says the National Weather Service: “An upper level ridge will continue to keep conditions warm and dry through tomorrow. Hazy conditions will continue with the present pattern through at least this weekend due to smoke being put out by fires in the region.” And the smoke is low enough this time to affect air quality – mapping “moderate” according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.