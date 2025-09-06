WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 31 notes

(‘Fogbow’ photographed by Katie at Lincoln Park)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our West Seattle list for today, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox (if anything changes because of the air quality, please text us at 206-293-6302):

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See this weekend’s listings in the WSB Community Forums. (If you have a sale to add, but don’t have a login for that section, go to westseattleblog/log-in – thanks!)

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

PUGET SOUND ZEN CENTER FALL DAY-SIT: 8 am at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) – registration and details here.

BENEFIT SALE: Girl Scout Troop 41843 is “holding a large, multi-family fundraising sale” 9 am-4 pm today (30th SW/SW Kenyon)

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am outdoor meditation at Schmitz Preserve Park (5551 SW Admiral Way) – register here.

LAFAYETTE PLAYDATE: Kindergarten and new-student families are invited to a 9-11 am playdate at the Lafayette Elementary playground (California SW/SW Lander).

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed immediately by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, in and around the courtyard at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, body-care products, more!

MASTER GARDENERS, LAST WEEKEND: Have a garden-related question? They likely have the answer! Last Saturday that they’ll be at The Home Depot (7345 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-2 pm.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FOR THOSE WHO’VE LOST THEIR SPOUSE … class at Grace Church (10323 SW 108th), 10:30 am-12:30 pm.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – free weekly in-person group for writers of all levels. For location info, go here.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

COLMAN POOL POST-SEASON SESSIONS: 12-7 pm swim sessions at Lincoln Park‘s heated saltwater pool (on the shore, this weekend and next weekend, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER, WITH CHILDREN’S MOONLIGHT FESTIVAL: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here, and today from 2 pm to 5 pm there’s a special event – the Children’s Moonlight Festival, with crafts, treats, performances, and a mini-parade. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

WEST SEATTLE PUZZLE SWAP: Drop into High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) 2-4 pm. “Bring a puzzle, take a puzzle and meet other puzzle enthusiasts! All puzzles to swap must be in good condition.” More info in our calendar listing.

FREE MASSAGE CLINIC: “Short, specific” massages for walk-ins at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

SALSA & BACHATA ON ALKI: Tonight’s edition of the big dance event is the last of the season, and starts with a lesson at 4:30 pm.

LUNA GIRLS PAINTINGS AT ALKI ARTS: Artist Lezlie Jane created the famous Luna Girls on Alki sculptures on the West Seattle shoreline and now has made paintings inspired by them. They’re at Alki Arts (6030 California SW) all month, with an opening reception 5-7 pm tonight.

EASY STREET SHOW CANCELED: The previously scheduled Liam St. John in-store performance is off, per ESR.

FIRST WEEKEND WITHOUT ALKI BEACH FIRES: Reminder that beach-fire season ended Labor Day, so this is the first weekend the fire rings are supposed to be out of service at Alki.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm (doors at 7), Pete Marshall & the New Broke West, The Mrs. Bill Larsens, The Rallies. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s Soul Focus FM at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight, with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

