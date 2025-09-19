WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle Art Tour, double the days this year (free!)

This is the first year the West Seattle Art Tour has expanded to two days, so you’ve got lots of time this weekend to go meet local artists and see their work in creative spaces around the peninsula. Here’s one last reminder from organizers of this year’s Art Tour:

West Seattle Art Tour is this Saturday and Sunday, September 20-21, from 10 am to 5 pm!

Visit 14 artist-hosted locations across West Seattle on this free, self-guided tour that showcases a unique array of art created by exceptional West Seattle artists in the spaces where artists create, live, teach and work. Each host artist has opened their space to guest artists who live, work, teach or contribute to West Seattle’s vibrant art community. This year the Tour has expanded to a two-day event, with sites open 10-5 on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing more time for visitors to see all of the locations.

This year’s tour information includes a printable map, an interactive online map and artist profiles to help guests customize their own adventure across the West Seattle Peninsula. Tour stops are organized in a loop, starting with Daniel Bernunzio’s Highland Park studio at Stop No. 1 and finishing with Lea Basile-Lazarus’s Admiral studio at Stop No. 14.

Not sure where to start planning your Tour? Head over to the West Seattle Art Tour website, where you can explore using the online map, print off a paper copy of the map, view a virtual gallery and artist directory, and even check mobility access for sites.

Past tour guests recommend previewing the tour stops and planning your route with a paper map ahead of time, then using the online map to navigate across West Seattle. You’ll be ready to head out to discover new work, meet the artists, and enjoy a weekend full of art! Printed maps will also be available at each site, and can be picked up in advance at Alki Arts Gallery, Viscon Cellars, and WEND Jewelry.

The West Seattle Art Tour is organized by local artists and art lovers with support from West Seattle Art Walk as well as in-kind sponsorship from West Seattle Blog, Viscon Cellars, and Alki Arts.