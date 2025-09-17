West Seattle, Washington

THURSDAY: Interested in robotics? RSVP ASAP for Skunk Works open house

A robotics organization that includes youth from West Seattle and points south wants to remind you about its open house tomorrow night!

The Skunk Works Robotics open house is Thursday, September 18th, 6:15 pm, at Highline College. The Skunks are a robotics team for high school students and compete in the FRC division of FIRST Robotics.

FRC teams offer an opportunity to learn high-level skills from industry mentors that can be applicable to careers or college. Skunk Works gives you a chance to gain expertise in CAD, programming, business presentations, marketing, data analytics, building circuit boards, 3D printing, and more.

If you would like to join us at the open house, please fill out the form at forms.office.com/r/7Bxc8z49Hr, We will get back to you with more information. Our website is www.skunkworks1983.com.

