New playspace, dine-out fundraiser, Scottish Country Dancing, Highly Capable program meeting, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

Here’s our Tuesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: Morning and afternoon sessions, 9:30 am start, individual department presentations continue. See the agenda here; watch live via Seattle Channel.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 10 am with Natalia – last-minute reminder, so mark your calendar for next week!. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) features a speaker from PeaceTrees Vietnam. (WSB sponsor)

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

DINE OUT FUNDRAISER FOR WSHS FOOTBALL: Both dine-in and online orders are eligible for this fundraiser at West Wings (2329 California SW) benefiting the West Seattle High School football program, 4-8 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS girls’ soccer hosts Rainier Beach at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 4:30 pm.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

HIGHLY CAPABLE/ADVANCED LEARNING DISCUSSION: 6:30 pm regional gathering for Seattle Public Schools families/staff involved with or interested in these services, at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle).

CREATE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), register in advance to work on your project(s).

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: New classes continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space. Newcomers are always welcome, and the first class is free.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four options for Tuesday night trivia – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

