Memorial planned September 26 for Romano J. Giacomini, 1930-2025

Family and friends will gather September 26 to remember Ray Giacomini, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Romano “Ray” John Giacomini was born December 7, 1930, and went to heaven on August 23, 2025.

Ray was born in Gary, IN to Lorenzo and Luiga “Louise” Giacomini, Italian immigrants from Udine, Italy. Our Dad and Nonno is survived by his daughter, Tina Huston, son-in-law, Jeff Huston, his granddaughters, Mallory Huston and Paige Huston, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 59 years, Mary Louise, his parents Lorenzo and Louise Giacomini, his brother Larry Giacomini, and brothers-in-law Mimo Campagnaro and Fred Campagnaro.

Ray was born at the beginning of the Great Depression. His father became unemployed, and the bank closed – taking his parents’ savings. This left a big impact on him and affected the way he looked at life. Ray graduated from Merrillville High School in Merrillville, IN. He worked in the steel industry before enlisting in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After leaving the U.S. Army, he attended Purdue University and received a degree in Electrical Engineering. He secured a job with Boeing and left for Washington state, which he affectionately called “God’s country.” He vowed never to return to the cold winters of Indiana.

While at Boeing, Ray met a beautiful security clearance clerk, Mary Louise Campagnaro, and they married in June 1962. Soon after, Ray was transferred to Vandenberg AFB to work on missiles. After a few years, he went to work for Lockheed in San Diego. During his career in San Diego, Ray worked on the DSRV, Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicles. San Diego became home, residing there for over 50 years.

Ray was a family man. His family always came first. He was a wonderful provider, a great teacher, and a fixer extraordinaire. Ray and Mary Louise enjoyed many years of retirement and travel with family and friends. Their devotion to their granddaughters made a huge impact on their lives. We are eternally grateful for the additional years we had with him. Rest in Peace, Dad and Nonno. Continue to watch over us and provide guidance. Give Mom and Nonna a hug and kiss from us – SEE YOU LATER, ALLIGATOR!

Funeral mass is Friday, September 26th at 11 am, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4210 SW Genesee St. Interment immediately following at Holyrood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Autism Society of America, San Diego Chapter SWIM PROGRAM. 4699 Murphy Canyon Rd. San Diego, CA 92123