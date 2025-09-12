Here’s our list for your West Seattle Friday!

(Western Honey Bee stocking up on late-summer pollen – photo by Janelle Otterholt)

Here are 13 Friday options, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘WE ARE WEST SEATTLE’: West Seattle small businesses band together for a spotlight week, continuing today, explained in our calendar listing.

CITY COUNCIL HEARING: Last major public hearing on phase 1 of revised Comprehensive Plan/rezoning starts now (9:30 am) with online comment, and in-person comment at City Hall at 3 pm. This preview explains how to participate. (Watch live here.)

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free drop-in indoor playtime for little ones is back, 10 am-11:30 am Fridays at Arbor Heights Community Church. (4113 SW 102nd)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: 12:30-1 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle: “We have wines for picnics, cookouts, hikes, camping, boating, and even just hanging out on the deck.” Plus, preview West Seattle Art Tour artists’ work!

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) features the monthly Songwriters’ Showcase tonight, 6-8 pm. All ages, no cover.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: One local-team home game at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Chief Sealth IHS vs. Franklin, 7 pm, which is also when West Seattle HS plays at Interlake.

MOVIE AT MAARTEN PARK: See the original “Star Wars” tonight at dusk! Free. (42nd SW/SW Juneau)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: “Improvisational dance experience” with Chonk, doors 7, show 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Peg tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating with DJ – tonight, DJ Mike Illvester – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!