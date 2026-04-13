FOR TEENS: Apply now to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp!

Teens interested in a unique leadership-skills opportunity are invited to apply to be sponsored to atted Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp – here’s the announcement:

The Rotary Club of West Seattle will sponsor two local high school students to attend RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) Northwest at Camp Colman in Longbranch on June 4-7, 2026. Participants develop leadership skills, have fun, and make connections. Students residing in West Seattle, age 15-17, and in 10th or 11th grade at the time of the event can apply/register at www.bit.ly/49SRGv6. Applicants should pick West Seattle (135) as their sponsoring club and must compellingly fill in the “What do you hope to gain by attending?” field. Note the May 1 deadline.