REMINDER: Last major public hearing Friday on rezoning, Comprehensive Plan to shape West Seattle (and the rest of the city) for 20 years

How should/will Seattle grow in the next 20 years? The city revises that plan every 10 years or so, and as we’ve been reporting, the first package of changes is nearing a vote. Before City Council voting next week, councilmembers have one last major public hearing tomorrow, broken into online and in-person sections – here’s a final reminder from the office of District 3 Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth, who has been heading up the process:

d The Select Committee for the Comprehensive Plan, chaired by Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth (District 3), will hold its third and final public hearing on the Comprehensive Plan and associated legislation on Friday, September 12.

The Select Committee will hear public comments on the amendments for two pieces of legislation: the One Seattle Comprehensive Plan and the Permanent HB 1110 Legislation, with the goal to have a final committee vote between Sept.17 and 19.

This public hearing will be separated into two sessions, with separate registration windows for each session. Session I will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be reserved for remote public comment. Session II will begin at 3 p.m. and will be reserved for in-person commentors.

Each speaker will be provided one minute to give their comments. Individuals will only be permitted to comment at one session.

The Select Committee may recess if there are no registered speakers present at any time. The Select Committee will recess for lunch between Session I and Session II.

Public Hearing information

WHO: Select Committee on Comprehensive Plan

WHAT: Public Hearing (two sessions)

WHEN: Friday, September 12

9:30 a.m. for remote public comment

3 p.m. for in-person public comment

WHERE: Council Chambers, Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Avenue

How to register

Session I: Registration for remote speakers – 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Session II: Registration for in-person speakers – 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.