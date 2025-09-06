UPDATE: Small fire at Westwood Village McDonald’s, 1 person taken to hospital

4:35 PM: Seattle Fire has a full response in the 2500 block of SW Barton, describing it only as a “commercial building.” We’re headed that way to find out more.

4:42 PM: We’ve confirmed the original dispatch was for a “kitchen fire” at Westwood Village McDonald’s. Many of the responding units have been dismissed. One person is reported to have been treated for burns and/or smoke inhalation. The fire was quickly put out.

4:49 PM: Our crew at the scene reports it was believed to be a fire in a fryer. No major interior damage but there’s cleanup to do so the restaurant will be closed for some hours, possibly the rest of the night.

4:59 PM: SFD has closed out the call and its remaining crews are departing.

5:08 PM: SFD says the person who was treated is an “adult male” who has been taken to a hospital and is “in stable condition.”