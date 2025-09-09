Celebration of life planned October 8 for Kenneth J. Sanberg, 1948-2025

Family and friends will gather October 8 to celebrate Ken Sanberg‘s life, and are sharing this remembrance now:

Kenneth John Sanberg

May 11, 1948 – April 11, 2025

Ken and his wife Pam were married for over 50 years and raised 2 children, Kimberly and Ken Jr.

Ken grew up in West Seattle and went to school at Lafayette Elementary, James Madison Jr. High School and graduated from West Seattle High School in 1966. He continued on to Highline Community College where he studied law enforcement but ended up working for the Port of Seattle, retiring after 40 years as a Senior Construction Inspector. Ken was always detail oriented which was extremely helpful in the work that he did.

Ken had a need for speed! Fast cars, fast motorcycles, and especially fast boats were a big part of his life for many years with boat racing being his biggest passion, first racing flat bottom drag boats, and then the K racing run about circle boat class (unlimited). Ken joined Seattle Drag and Ski Boat Association with his dad when he was a teenager and remained a member for the rest of his life. Weekends in spring, summer, and fall meant heading off to the races (mostly in Washington) to compete with other like-minded enthusiasts.

As his family grew, attention shifted to more things that they could all enjoy together. Skiing with family and friends was a yearly event for many seasons. Water sports at Treasure Island were big in the summer. Pam and Ken eventually moved to “The Island” after retirement to enjoy the beauty of island life full time. It was a great place to enjoy riding his Harley and the other motorcycles he had and he and his riding friends took full advantage of the lighter traffic on the Olympic peninsula.

Ken was outgoing and friendly and always willing to lend a hand when needed as was evident from the large group of friends he had. He lived his life to the fullest and has left lasting memories.

Celebration of Life

Wednesday, 10/8 2025 -11:30 AM

Glen Acres Golf & Country Club

1000 S. 112th Street

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken’s memory to:

Parkview Group Homes

1114 15th Avenue E., Seattle, WA 98112

Phone: (206) 324-4113