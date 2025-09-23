BIZNOTES: Four food notes, for people and pets

Four food-related biznotes:

IN PIZZA WE CRUST REMINDER: In case you missed our update a week-plus ago, the new pizza place in the former Swinery location at 3207 California SW opens at 11 am tomorrow (Wednesday, September 24).

CHEESE RIOT PIZZA: If you’re a fan of deep-dish pizza, West Seattle doesn’t have a lot of it, but Cheese Riot Pizza – operating out of Distinguished Foods just south of the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) – has recently joined the lineup. Here’s what co-founder Rachel told us in an email conversation:

Cheese Riot Pizza is a labor of love between the two of us. Alec is the one behind the oven, and I handle the outreach. Right now, it’s just the two of us, operating out of a shared kitchen, but our dream is to one day grow into our own space and give West Seattle a new spot to gather, eat, and connect. A little about us: I met Alec over 8 years ago, and he was first introduced to me as “the pizza guy.” His dad founded Garlic Jim’s and Jet City Pizza, so Alec grew up kneading dough, delivering pies, and working in the shop. This year, he took the leap, leaving the 9 to 5 world to pursue his passion: opening his own place, this time with a focus on deep-dish pizza instead of the thin crusts his dad specialized in. Watching him light up while experimenting and creating new recipes has been inspiring, and I couldn’t be happier to support him in our first restaurant venture together. We’re currently open: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 4:30–9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 4:30–10 p.m.

Sunday: 12–9 p.m.

EZELL’S FAMOUS CHICKEN: The regional chain – including its California/Fauntleroy location – is offering a deal for the next week in honor of a partnership with RedBird Farms for larger “heritage” cuts. Today through September 30, according to an announcement from the company, they’re offering any two chicken pieces and a roll for $3.99 (one per person). The announcement also notes they’re selling Ezell’s-branded merch too.

MUD BAY MATCH: Here’s where the pet food comes in. It’s part of a special day at Mud Bay this Saturday:

Join us at Mud Bay Admiral on Saturday September 26th for Neighborhood Pet Store Day. We will be celebrating with an Adoption Event hosted by the Seattle Animal Shelter from 12 pm-2 pm. In addition, Mud Bay will be matching 100% of all pet food sales (in-store and online) with an equivalent donation of food and supplies for pets in need at our local animal shelter.

The store is – for now! – at 2611 California SW.