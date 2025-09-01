BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Mechanics Bank signage at ex-HomeStreet in West Seattle Junction

As mentioned here last week, HomeStreet Bank becomes part of Bay Area-based Mechanics Bank as of tomorrow, and while in The Junction this afternoon, we noted the signage is up at 4022 SW Alaska. Both companies have century-plus histories, but their branches have been in different areas, so there’s no overlap here or elsewhere, we’re told. Before the name change, what was then HomeStreet had one last event:

(Bank-provided photo)

The branch had been showcasing local independent businesses every month, closing out the month with a drawing – this month’s showcase featured M & M Balloon Co.