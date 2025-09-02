BACK TO SCHOOL: New principals for six local Seattle Public Schools

Seattle Public Schools first through 12th graders return to school tomorrow, and this year six local SPS schools will have new principals/interim principals starting their first full school year:

Arbor Heights Elementary – Lauren Porto

Boren STEM K-8 – Adrienne Ollerenshaw

Chief Sealth International High School – Hope Perry

Pathfinder K-8 – Daxa Thomas

Roxhill Elementary – Kelly Bruno

West Seattle Elementary – Ritchie Garcia

We’ve linked each school name above to the official SPS announcement of that principal’s appointment.

P.S. While Wednesdays will be early-release days for SPS schools for most of the year, the first day tomorrow will be a full day. And one more reminder that West Seattle Elementary will start the first day with its annual red-carpet ceremony, in which community members are encouraged to participate.