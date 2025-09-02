West Seattle, Washington

BACK TO SCHOOL: New principals for six local Seattle Public Schools

September 2, 2025 4:51 pm
Seattle Public Schools first through 12th graders return to school tomorrow, and this year six local SPS schools will have new principals/interim principals starting their first full school year:

Arbor Heights ElementaryLauren Porto
Boren STEM K-8Adrienne Ollerenshaw
Chief Sealth International High School Hope Perry
Pathfinder K-8Daxa Thomas
Roxhill ElementaryKelly Bruno
West Seattle ElementaryRitchie Garcia

We’ve linked each school name above to the official SPS announcement of that principal’s appointment.

P.S. While Wednesdays will be early-release days for SPS schools for most of the year, the first day tomorrow will be a full day. And one more reminder that West Seattle Elementary will start the first day with its annual red-carpet ceremony, in which community members are encouraged to participate.

