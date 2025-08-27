BACK TO SCHOOL: You can join in red-carpet welcome for West Seattle Elementary students

(WSB photo, September 2024: WSES staffer Akim Finch welcoming students)

Again this year, the first day of school will begin with the exuberant tradition of a red-carpet welcome for students at West Seattle Elementary. You’re invited to join other community members and WSES staff for the welcome. Just be at the school’s main entrance (on the north side of the campus at 6760 34th SW) 7:15-8 am on Wednesday (September 3). It’s the first red-carpet event for Ritchie Garcia as principal; the longtime assistant principal is leading the school this year after Pamela McCowan-Conyers‘ retirement.