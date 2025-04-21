FOLLOWUP: After two months as interim Chief Sealth IHS principal, Hope Perry gets permanent appointment

Thanks for the tip. At day’s end, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones announced that Hope Perry is now the permanent principal of Chief Sealth International High School, after two and a half months in the interim role. She has been leading the school since previous principal Ray Garcia-Morales‘s arrest (and, later, resignation) in February. Here’s the heart of Dr. Jones’s brief announcement:

… Principal Perry was selected through a formal interview process that included participation of staff, students, parents, and community. What stood out to the Chief Sealth interview team was her vision for the school that is inclusive of what community named as priorities. Specifically, essential safety needs along with rigorous and supportive instruction and learning outcomes for Chief Sealth students. We will be setting up opportunities for building staff, students, and families to meet with Principal Perry in her new role. …

According to her online resume, Perry taught special education in Colorado and Ohio before moving to Seattle; she became assistant principal in 2022.