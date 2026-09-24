Crime chat with the captain and more at HPAC’s first gathering of fall 2026

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Two of the city’s hottest topics, crime and housing, comprised most of last night’s meeting of HPAC, the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.

CRIME AND SAFETY: Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Krista Bair said they’re very aware of a recent “uptick” in crime “all over West Seattle.” Stats, however, show that it’s down 27 percent, but “the community’s perception is so much more important because you’re the ones dealing with it.” She lauded community members for communicating about what’s going on. She remarked – as she has at other meetings – that West Seattle is the most-registered neighborhood in the department’s security-camera-registry program. Back to stats: Shots-fired incidents are up, 16 in Highland Park year to date – including two with injuries – up from 10 year to date last year, though down slightly from the number at this point in 2024. Almost all happen Saturdays and Sundays, she said. In all of WS, 73 shots fired year to date, 11 with injuries, most Friday-Saturday-Sunday. Property crime is down – 33 auto thefts so far this year compared to 71. There’s a bit of an uptick in robberies; she said those have resulted in one arrest related to a “pattern,” but they’re looking for more suspects.

Their approach to gun crime: She talked about the multi-disciplinary group, local, federal, more, meeting twice a week to discuss the incidents. “It’s very interesting to sit in those meetings.” She says every morning she checks the department roundup of reports of “significant incidents” including gun crime. She noted that Riverview Playfield needs signage posting the rules regarding guns. She also reiterated what she’d said in meetings last week, regarding casing collection after gunfire incidents and checking the signature left on casings by the gun from whic it was fired. That doesn’t always trace it to a person because “guns get passed around.” But, she added, higher numbers of casings have been found per incident, because many of the guns had been modified. She says the Gun Violence Reduction Unit tells her that some local cases had no leads, and one involved “a gang associate who is currently in jail …we do have some gangs in West Seattle…we do have a beef between some of them.” Capt. Bair also mentioned the incident of actual gang graffiti painted recently on Alki (and addressed quickly). One good thing, she said, the gangs “post a lot of stuff on social media” and that helps detectives’ work.

(Reader photo, August 30)

She said regarding the 12th/Holden shooting, it seems the victim possibly knew the shooter, and the victim is recovering.

Regarding a frequently trouble-causing reckless driver at 12th/Holden, a particular frequent complainer has sent photos – including a car he’s since wrecked (and replaced) – she said she’s asked patrol officers to get on the case. She also noted that people need to be careful and not go vigilante, because “someone involved with that vehicle has a crime involving a gun.”

(WSB photo, September 1)

She also brought up the 16th SW shooting near the Salvation Army center, which she said was “somewhat random” though ultimately sparked by a fight – they have a photo of a possible suspect. About area encampments, in which she said the city rules known as MDARs “are making it very difficult for us to do enforcement.” For example, one person could be defined as an encampment. She mentioned the recent clearances on which we’ve reported.

Westwood Village – she mentioned her department’s strategy, with Lt. Wes Collier collaborating with the center’s newest management and enforcing violations of the trespass rule. Among dubious distinctions, “our Ulta Beauty store is the number-one-hit Ulta in the nation.” Lt. Collier has connected an email/text chain with Ulta and traced where shoplifters take their pilfered goods (in one case, to 12th/Jackson downtown). “It’s like the broken window theory – we want to show that we’re taking care of our community.”.

If you’re a crime witness, Capt. Bair said, there are a variety of ways you can get that information to police, not just by talking to them face to face. Southwest Precinct residents and businesses “are doing an awesome job of reporting crime,” Capt. Bair emphasized.

She also said several schools including Chief Sealth IHS are trying to work on better relationships with police. They are working on relationship-building along the lines of what the South Precinct has done – commander Capt. Heidi Tuttle there worked on directed patrol in the area at key times such as lunch and dismissal and having it dispatched as a regular call. Southwest is working on that, according to Capt. Bair.

In Q&A, one woman who owns a building near the Salvation Army talked about troubles in the area – fires, broken windows, camping in a van right outside, drug sales, and more. Capt. Bair suggested that crime prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite can help with a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design assessment. A man who has long lived in the neighborhood talked about crime and disorder that’s left him and his family feeling unsafe; some of the trouble centers on Riverview Playfield, which isn’t getting closed reliably as it’s supposed to be. Capt. Bair said she’s hoping to get a specific specialty unit’s help with extra patrols.

As HPAC co-chair Kay Kirkpatrick observed, the conversation could have continued much longer – she’s hoping Capt. Bair can come back.

(WSB photo, project site)

HOMESTEAD CLT PROJECT UPDATE: As we reported recently, the 16th/Holden “affordable housing” project is progressing. Kathleen Hosfeld, CEO of Homestead Community Land Trust, the developer chosen by the city for this ex-substation property, came with team members. She said they’re trying a third time to get Housing Trust Fund money for the project. Another Homestead CLT team member explained, “I just can’t imagine we’re not going to get funded this third (try).” He explained the “affordable homeownership” plan, making the units affordable to people with say 65 percent of the AMI. The city has given them some money but the state funding is needed to finish subsidizing the full cost. That and another grant could make them “ready to start construction next summer.” The equity gain for buyers is limited by a formula so the units will remain “permanently affordable.

What they showed is the massing – size and shape of the building, without colors and materials – the architect showed an option for the first floor, with some parking in the back – they want input on how the ground-floor commercial space might work, as well as two live-work units, with the residential entry off 16th SW. Another option would have one live-work and a larger commercial space (1450 compared to 800 sf in the first option). The residential units would start on the second floor including some 2- and 3-bedroom units (the latter would be around 1000 sf). They would also have a green roof, mostly for stormwater management, and also some rooftop residential amenities.

Hosfeld said she’d spoken with the Cultural Space Agency about artist lofts that could be part of the mix. The agency is working on a space in Beacon Hill that would have six-month rotating installations.

The commercial space also is for sale, so selling it to the Cultural Space Agency could be one possibility, Hosfeld also noted that the commercial space can’t hold a restaurant – -no hood – but could have a coffee shop, for example.

HOLDEN NATURAL DRAINAGE SYSTEMS UPDATE: This city project mostly west of 16th/Holden was discussed briefly before closing time at Delridge Library required the meeting to wrap – construction might start as soon as next month, and they’ll have another pop-up outreach session on October 3 at Bedhead Coffee, if you’ve got questions.

NEXT MEETING: HPAC usually meets on fourth Wednesdays – watch hpaction.org for updates on time, topics, and location.