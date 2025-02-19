FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Schools announces Ray Garcia-Morales’s resignation as Chief Sealth IHS principal

Seattle Public Schools confirms today that Ray Garcia-Morales has officially resigned as principal of Chief Sealth International High School and from district employment. He resigned yesterday, according to this memo just circulated to the school community and provided to us moments ago by a district spokesperson:

Dear Chief Sealth International High School Community,

We are writing to share an important school leadership update with you.

Principal Ray Garcia-Morales has resigned from Seattle Public Schools effective Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The district appreciates Garcia-Morales’ dedicated leadership and service to students, staff, and the entire school community, and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Hope Perry will serve as the building leader for the remainder of the 2024-25 school year. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will begin the process of searching for a permanent principal. Southwest Regional Executive Director of Schools Chris Carter will be supporting the CSIHS leadership team to ensure that students and staff are fully supported during this time.

Should you have any questions or concerns Executive Director Carter can be reached at cecarter@seattleschools.org.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ricardo Torres-Morales

Associate Superintendent

Seattle Public Schools