WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another bicycle stolen from porch

For the second time this week, we have a reader report about a bicycle stolen from a West Seattle porch:

Stolen Gravel Bike – August 4 @ 10 p.m.

A REI Co-op ADV 2.2 bike was stolen from a home at the intersection of 16th Avenue SW and SW Myrtle Street last night around 10:00 p.m. The bike was locked on the front porch of the home, and two people broke the lock with bolt cutters. The owner of the home heard it in time to confront one of the thieves, but the other had already gotten away with the bike. The two people were both male, medium build (no taller than 5’8″), slim, and had dark hair and brown skin. The man who was confronted was wearing a red hoodie, held a black bike helmet, a shoulder bag, and a notebook. He spoke only in Spanish. The owner didn’t get a good enough look of the the man who got away with the bike to give more details about his clothing.

The ADV 2.2 bike is a white/gray gravel bike. It has two fenders, a rear rack, and two water bottle cages.

The incident was filed with the Seattle Police Department – case number 25-222264.

If you have any information, please contact the owner at 804-690-2835.