TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

No more heat alerts, for now. The forecast for today is mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers, upper 70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:21 am; sunset will be at 7:58 pm.

ROAD WORK

-SDOT says Admiral Way Bridge work should mostly wrap up this week, meaning Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge will reopen. The outside eastbound lane had work crews for a while Tuesday, but was clear by the time we went through at 6:30 pm.

-WSDOT says tunnel-texture work was wrapping up in one more closure overnight and should be over now.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Issaquah, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners at home vs. San Diego again today, day game this time – 1:10 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Reopened Sunday afternoon after a day and a half of work. Here’s the view looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!