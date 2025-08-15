TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Friday + weekend notes

6:02 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, August 15, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

More rain, breezy,high in the upper 60s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:05 am; sunset will be at 8:20 pm.

ROAD WORK

-Admiral Bridge seismic work continues; SDOT says that although the cones have been removed again, that isn’t necessarily the end of top-side work.

-The White Center overnight striping work is on hold for the weather.

-Just a bit over a week until the low bridge closes the weekend of August 23-24 for cylinder work.

-If you’re heading north this weekend, remember the I-5 NB mainline will totally close tonight through early Monday as the “Revive I-5” work continues.

WEEKEND CLOSURES

-Reminder that two events on Saturday include major road closures: Alki Beach Pride (part of Alki Ave.) and SOPASUPA (South Cloverdale west of 14th Ave. South).

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday (tonight!) and Saturday nights, and on other weeknights with Mariners home games.

STADIUM ZONE

Seahawks preseason home game vs. Kansas City, 7 pm kickoff.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!