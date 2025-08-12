Signups start for fall programs at city community centers and other Seattle Parks facilities

Signups are now open for fall programs at Seattle Parks community centers and other facilities – that includes Camp Long environmental-education programs, which carry on despite the unavailability of the fire-gutted lodge. You can find the brochure links here; West Seattle is home to Delridge Community Center and High Point Community Center; renovations are still under way at Hiawatha CC, but its programs are offered at Alki Bathhouse and Dakota Place Park. Programs are for all ages, from tot gyms for the littlest ones to Lifelong Recreation for elders, and specialized programs for people living with disabilities are available too. Find the brochure links in this Parks announcement about registration.
