Our list for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Tuesday sunset, photographed by Gene Pavola)

Here’s our list of quick reminders about what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly as featured on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER FOOD: Go here for info on multiple sites/times/days in West Seattle where kids can get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks during summer break – last week of the program.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is a last-minute reminder, so set your calendar for next Wednesday morning if interested!).

KIDS’ STORY TIME AT WEST SEATTLE MERCANTILE: 10:30 am, story time and crafts, this week inspired by the book “The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!.” (3270 California SW)

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

ALSO AT HIGHLAND PARK PLAYGROUND: Learn to break! Beginners welcome too. Free 11 am class. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: The open-every-day season continues at Lincoln Park‘s outdoor, heated salt-water pool! Noon-7 pm; see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), the wading pool is expected to be open noon-7 pm.

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, 2-4:30 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix that broken gizmo instead of tossing it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

SUMMER DRAG BINGO: 6 pm, play at Pine Lake Cellars (5405 California SW), check first to get a reservation.

OPEN STUDIO AT POTTERINGS: 6 pm, stop in and let your creative self be free! Our calendar listing has the sign-up link and details. (3400 Harbor SW)

FREE ART CLASS: 6 pm, pay what you can, all levels invited to explore watercolors at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

FREE QI-GONG CLASS: 6 pm, meet at south lot of Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly happy-hour meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: An energetic way to enjoy your evening – join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – all welcome.

ALSO AT WS RUNNER – MARATHON TRAINING INFO: The free training session for intermediate/advanced runners who want to get ready for the Seattle Marathon is tonight at West Seattle Runner, 6:30 pm.

GAMES IN THE PARK FOR GROWNUPS: 6:30 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), meet in the north lot.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO x 2: at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm, and monthly MINGO at Three9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), 7:30 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia locations on our Wednesday list: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) at 7 pm … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and it’s an 8:30 pm start for trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: You can be in the spotlight – 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SALSA & BACHATA CLASS: Open-level class with BALORICO at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW), 8 pm.

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!