Memorial planned September 13 for ‘Renée’ Anton, 1938-2025

Family and friends will gather September 13 to remember “Renée” Anton, and are sharing this with her community now:

Remembering “Renée” Anton

10/25/1938 – 06/11/2025

Renée Anton was born Reingard Gunthilde Schreiber on October 25th, 1938, in Nürnberg, Germany, to Marcellus and Katarina Schreiber. An only child, Reingard lost her father in WW2 and grew up staying mostly in the city with her mom and often with family out in the countryside. Reingard was given the book Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter, in English, and she was captivated. She learned to read the book and decided she would continue to study English. As a young teen, she was one of the first in Nürnberg to ride on an airplane for a sightseeing tour of her city and thus began her love of airplanes. During her year in Ramsey, England, as an au-pair for an English family, Reingard met Queen Elizabeth and her sister Margaret in a meet and greet line, and she was forever smitten with royalty.

After graduation from Labenwolf Gymnasium (high school), Reingard took jobs in the Nürnberg courthouse, transcribing court documents and subsequently taking a job as a secretary with the US Army, where she met Lieutenant G. Myron Anton, Army, of Seattle. Reingard and Myron were married in 1958 and had a son before moving to Seattle in 1960. Another son followed in 1960 and a daughter in 1965. American friends and family began to know her as “Ren-“e”, the hard letter E, which eventually morphed into Renée.

Myron and Renée bought their house in the Fauntlee Hills in 1968 after moving from their first house on 40th Ave SW. Renee was very active at Fauntleroy Church, volunteering, and singing in the choir. Myron was a Director of Sales for the 767 at Boeing and Renée took a job as a secretary at Boeing for 5 years. Both were active with the Boy Scouts and other organizations within the community. Myron and Renée were married for 27 years. In 1985, newly single Renée received her degree in Early Childhood Education and opened Loving Daycare and Preschool in her Fauntleroy home. Together with her daughter, they continued Loving Daycare in 2 locations for 30 years, caring for dozens of children from the neighborhood.

Renée enjoyed music, singing while playing piano, sewing, traveling the world, swing dancing (she was really good!), gardening, and her family. She is often thought of as an interviewer, as she loved to sit down with everyone she met and ask them their life story (and you could not get away!). She really enjoyed talking with and getting to know people. In retirement Reingard continued living in her beautiful brick Fauntlee Hills home, her “castle” she would say (remembering her dear Kaiserburg Castle in Nürnberg). She loved tending to her garden, the view of Puget Sound and “her mountains” she would say, sunbathing on the deck, and playing with her cat Tinkerbelle.

Reingard was sharp and agile until the last day, when she passed peacefully of natural causes surrounded by loved ones on June 11th, 2025. Renée is survived by her 3 children, Gary (Ivetta) Anton of McDonough, GA. Gregory (Cynthia) Anton Sr. of Kent, WA, and Linda (Daniel Munoz) Anton of West Seattle; her grandchildren, Gregory Jr., Jennifer, Laura, Maria, Monica, Joseph, Michael, Jessica and Brianne; her great-grandchildren, Tahjanae, Isaak, Noah, Mason, Samantha, Emma, Lily, Gianna, Nico, Demi, Aniyah, and Michael.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Providence Mount St. Vincent in her memory.

If you knew Renée, please also join us in remembering her at her “castle” on Saturday, September 13th, 2025, at 2 pm.