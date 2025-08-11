Got questions for City Councilmembers Rob Saka and/or Alexis Mercedes Rinck?

Brian Callanan, the West Seattle-residing journalist who anchors programs on Seattle Channel, asked us to help circulate his call for questions for his next two guests on City Inside/Out: Council Edition.

(Photos courtesy Seattle Channel)

He’s interviewing citywide Position 8 Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck and District 1 (West Seattle/South Park/Georgetown/SODO/Pioneer Square) Councilmember Rob Saka this week. If you have a question for one or both, email Brian via contact@seattlechannel.org by 5 pm Tuesday. He’s looking for serious questions of potential interest to a citywide audience. Rinck is running for what would be her first full term and so far has 78% of the vote in last week’s primary; Saka is midway through his first 4-year term.