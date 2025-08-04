ELECTION 2025: Less than 24 hours left to vote for city and county top jobs, money measures, more…

(WSB photo: One of West Seattle’s four ballot dropboxes, at South Seattle College)

One more reminder before Election Day arrives – you now have less than 24 hours to vote! King County Elections dropboxes close at exactly 8 pm tomorrow (Tuesday, August 5), and if you’re going to chance that USPS will postmark your not-yet-sent ballot in time, the sooner you get it to a Post Office, the better! (Forgive us for not having at least a mayoral-candidates forum this primary season … it’s still a bit of a transition time for us, but we plan to beef it up for the general election.) You have to decide now, though, who you want to see on the ballot for that election – and you have to settle the fate of two levy measures. Here one more time is what voters in our area are considering:

nCANDIDATES (all are listed/infolinked here)

Seattle Mayor (8 candidates)

Seattle citywide Council Position 8 (5 candidates)

Seattle citywide Council Position 9 (4 candidates)

Seattle City Attorney (4 candidates)

King County Executive (7 candidates, no incumbent)

Top two candidates in those races will face off in the November general election. Meantime, the two below, as is always the case with ballot measures, will be final decisions:

BALLOT MEASURES

King County Proposition 1 (6-year County Parks Levy renewal)

Seattle Proposition 1 (City Democracy Voucher 10-year levy renewal)

Still only 18 percent of ballots have been received so far. … Tomorrow night’s first and only round of results should be released around 8:15 pm, and as usual, we’ll have the highlights.