Crash on Fauntleroy Way by Lincoln Park

The white car in the background is one of two involved in a crash on Fauntleroy Way SW near Lincoln Park’s main lot this past hour. One witness says it was T-boned by another car; as the photo shows, Seattle Fire responded, though not with a medic unit, indicating no major injuries, but we’ll check on who was treated and how they are. Be careful on the wet roads; after a nearly rainless July, it’s easy to forget how to drive safely in these conditions. We’re told that what’s left of the scene has been cleared to the side, so there shouldn’t be any major effects here during the homeward-bound commute.