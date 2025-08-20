Community safety meeting to focus on problem-plagued parking lot

(Google Maps Street View image)

The parking lot shared by High Point Library and the Neighborcare Health clinic has been a hub of trouble and concern for years – with incidents like this – and it’ll be the subject of a community-safety meeting in two weeks. We were asked to help get the word out, so here’s the announcement:

Community Safety Meeting : High Point Neighborcare & High Point Library Parking Lot

Thursday, September 4, 2025 6:00 PM-7:30 PM

High Point Seattle Public Library – 3411 SW Raymond St Community safety meeting with the hopes of hearing from community members in the High Point area about concerns related to this parking lot. All are welcome.

Organizers hope to have representatives from not only the library and clinic, but also SPD, High Point community groups, the Seattle Housing Authority, and City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s office.