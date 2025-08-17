CAN YOU HELP? Educator searching for West Seattle baker

Cheyanne Chadwick, a STEM educator who is program manager for HEART at West Seattle Elementary, is looking for a community member to help with an upcoming project:

This fall, my students and I will be working on a science of baking project I’m lovingly calling The Great West Seattle Bake-Off. The goal is for students to learn about the chemistry behind baking by discovering what all the ingredients in cupcakes actually do.

I’m looking for a baker (preferably someone from the West Seattle area) who might be interested in coming into my classroom in November for an hour-long demonstration/lesson on baking. No teaching experience is needed, obviously. Bakers would provide the expertise in baking itself, and I’d lead the teaching elements. I can provide more specific details (the when, where, how, whatnot) to anyone who might be available/interested.