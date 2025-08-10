‘Being seen for more than just June’: Alki Beach Pride’s annual flag ceremony, with motorcycles, six days before main event

(Unfurling photos by Dave Gershgorn for WSB)

By Hayden Yu Andersen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

“The first pride,” Dominique Stephens made sure to point out, “was a protest,” as she helped guide volunteers across the street on the corner of Alki and 57th this morning for Alki Beach Pride’s annual pride flag ceremony. The goal of the ceremony is to get the community excited for their 11th official Alki Beach Pride celebration, which happens next Saturday, August 16th.

Stephens has known Alki Beach Pride founders Jolie and Stacy Bass-Walden (photo below) for years, helping with permits, organizing and music. More importantly though, she’s their friend. “This is actually the first year she’s not doing anything,” said Jolie, as the group gathered at Blue Moon Burgers this morning.

Today’s celebration was made even more special with the support of Seattle’s chapter of Dykes on Bikes, a nonprofit motorcycle club that volunteers at parades and LGBTQ events. Just before noon, as a quickly-growing crowd of volunteers and organizers gathered along Alki Avenue, the group’s signature motorcycles roared up the street in a first-time collaboration for the two organizations.

The main event started immediately after, as two massive flags – a transgender pride flag, and a rainbow pride flag – were rolled out on Alki Beach by the crowd, continuing to draw in volunteers along the way.

Today’s celebration was made all the more meaningful in the wake of recent legislation, which has had a disproportionate effect on queer people, including the closure of the Trevor Project’s 988 suicide & crisis lifeline, which focused specifically on queer youth. The American Civil Liberties Union says it’s tracking more than 600 anti-LGBTQ state-legislation bills across the country.

(WSB photo: Dominique Stephens speaks at today’s pride flag ceremony)

“This Pride is pretty big for me,” said Stephens. “It’s about being seen for so more than just June, It’s about asking ourselves if we’re being proud all the time. It’s about asking if we can do that in a well-rounded way. We need to be proud together. We need to stand together, fight together, and be seen together.”

Next Saturday’s celebration is a way for people to gather in an inclusive, urban, family-friendly celebration of Seattle’s LGBTQ community, and have a great day at the beach. For more information about Alki Beach Pride – which includes live entertainment, a street party, vendors, and more – check out their website here.