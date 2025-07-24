WEEKEND PREVIEW: Duwamish Tribe canoe family sendoff on Sunday

(WSB photo from last year’s Duwamish canoe family launch)

Earlier this week, when we noted that a tribal-canoe landing on Alki was not part of the plan for regional canoe families’ Paddle to Elwha, we also noted that the Duwamish Tribe planned to depart Sunday morning to join the journey. Today, we received an open invitation to share, saying everyone is welcoe to be there for the sendoff from Don Armeni Boat Ramp:

This Sunday, July 27 at 7:30 AM, the Duwamish Canoe Family will launch from Don Armeni Boat Ramp in West Seattle as they begin their journey to Suquamish for the 2025 Intertribal Canoe Journey – Paddle to Elwha.

This powerful tradition honors the ancestral highways of the Coast Salish peoples and brings together Indigenous canoe families from across the region in a celebration of culture, resilience, and community.

All are welcome to come see them off, offer well-wishes, and witness this moving moment of tradition and strength.

Bring your hearts, your voices, and your respect. Let’s lift them up as they begin their journey.

Location: Don Armeni Boat Ramp, Alki

Time: 7:30 AM sharp – Sunday, July 27

Destination: Suquamish, continuing on to the host nation, Lower Elwha Klallam