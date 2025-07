A once-a-year sight on Alki today – outrigger canoes arriving and departing for the Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club‘s annual “Da Grind” day of racing.

The racing wrapped up at mid-afternoon, after competition on 4-mile and 12-mile courses.

It was a sight on the sand, too, as participating clubs set up tents for the day.

Results eventually will be linked at the bottom of this page.