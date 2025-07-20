If you get brown water in the Alki area (or elsewhere … updated)

ORIGINAL 11:33 AM REPORT RE: ALKI … one of your neighbors wants you to know that it’s likely the result of hydrant testing, as SFD was just seen testing one at 57th/Admiral. Hydrant testing is a common cause of discolored water, because it stirs up “sediment” – aka rust – in the lines, but not always, so if brown water happens at your home/business/school, without an obvious explanation like confirmed testing (or a water break) nearby, report it to Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800.

ADDED 1:34 PM: Elsewhere, we have this report from Mike southwest of The Junction: “About an hour and a half ago we started getting brown water out of our tap here.” And Chemist, in a comment, reports seeing hydrant testing in Seaview.