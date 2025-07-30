TRAFFIC ALERT: Hazmat response at Fire Station 37 in West Seattle

3:01 PM: A “hazardous materials response” is happening right now at Seattle Fire Station 37 (35th/Holden). So far, according to radio exchanges, they’re reportedly dealing with a leaky 55-gallon drum of an “unknown substance,” in the alley behind the station. Police are being brought in for traffic control, so avoid the area for now. Updates as we hear them.

3:05 PM: Officers just told dispatch they’ll be blocking the east side of 35th/Holden, which is right in front of the fire station.