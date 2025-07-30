West Seattle, Washington

30 Wednesday

76℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hazmat response at Fire Station 37 in West Seattle

July 30, 2025 3:01 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | WS breaking news

3:01 PM: A “hazardous materials response” is happening right now at Seattle Fire Station 37 (35th/Holden). So far, according to radio exchanges, they’re reportedly dealing with a leaky 55-gallon drum of an “unknown substance,” in the alley behind the station. Police are being brought in for traffic control, so avoid the area for now. Updates as we hear them.

3:05 PM: Officers just told dispatch they’ll be blocking the east side of 35th/Holden, which is right in front of the fire station.

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Hazmat response at Fire Station 37 in West Seattle"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.