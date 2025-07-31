DEVELOPMENT: Demolition day in 1700 block of Alki Avenue SW

Thanks for the tip! Two weeks after the demolition permit was issued for small residential buildings at 1790 and 1794 Alki Avenue SW [map], circa 1910 and 1938, a backhoe has turned them into debris.

We last reported on the project proposed for this site in May 2024; it was going through the system at the time as a four-story, 12-unit building. County records show the parcels were sold four years ago for $2.3 million. City files, however, show the building permit hasn’t yet been issued.