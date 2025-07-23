COUNTDOWN: Just under two weeks until Night Out 2025. Registered your block/building party yet?

More than 200 block and building parties are already planned in West Seattle and South Park as part of Night Out 2025 – Tuesday, August 5, just under two weeks away – and you have a few days left to sign up yours. Night Out is the longrunning annual event meant to build community solidarity, resilience, and safety, and it’s also just a generally great chance to connect with your neighbors, even if you’re too busy for that most of the rest of the time. Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite is coordinating the local planning as always, and she tells WSB that registration closes this Sunday night at midnight (July 27) – “Folks must register in order to be eligible to close their street.” (Find the link here.) Registered party hosts will be able to pick up swag at the precinct on August 4; Jennifer will email details on that if you haven’t heard from her already. Any questions/requests? She’s your contact for that too – jennifer.satterwhite@seattle.gov

P.S. As has been our tradition for 15+ years, WSB crews will be visiting Night Out parties for photos – if you wouldn’t mind us visiting yours to see how it’s going, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!