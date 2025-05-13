West Seattle Garden Tour gives away money – and has more to give. Plus, ticket time!

While we’re talking about flowers, we have updates from the West Seattle Garden Tour organization. Above is the winning artwork that’s being used to promote this year’s tour (June 22), “Pool Party” by Gay Waldman. WSGT has more winners to talk about – the recipients of this year’s grants – and also wants to encourage applications for the next round money it’s ready to give – all explained as follows:

Each year West Seattle Garden Tour, a 501(c)(3) organization, seeks out other nonprofits whose goals fit our mission—to promote horticulture, education, and artistic endeavors within West Seattle and neighboring communities. Your donations and purchase of garden tour and raffle tickets, along with the generous support of our sponsors, allow the West Seattle Garden Tour to fund projects in our community.

We are proud to present the ten nonprofit organizations selected to receive a total of $53,250 in West Seattle Garden Tour grants this year. ArtsWest, A Cleaner Alki, Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association, Endolyne Children’s Choir, GROW, New Start Community Garden, Rainier Beach Action Coalition, Shadow Lake Nature Preserve, Urban Raptor Conservancy, and West Seattle Community Orchestras have received grants to fund projects that might otherwise not be possible. You can learn more about these organizations and the specific projects we’ve funded on our website at westseattlegardentour.org/grants. Be sure to visit their tables in the gardens on tour day!

The West Seattle Garden Tour is also pleased to announce the opening of our 2026 grant application. We’d like to invite 501(c)(3) nonprofits in the greater Seattle area to apply for grant funding from now until midnight on July 15th, 2025. Grant applications, eligibility, and submission instructions can be found on our website at westseattlegardentour.org/grants.

This year’s West Seattle Garden Tour takes place on Sunday, June 22nd and tickets are now available for sale on our website and at West Seattle Nursery, Swansons Nursery, Wells Medina Nursery, and Zenith Holland Nursery.