TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Thursday, with holiday weekend approaching, and drill reminder

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Thursday, May 22, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Clouds, then clearing, high in the mid-60s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:23 am; sunset will be at 8:49 pm.

ROAD WORK

-The repaving work on 35th from 106th to 108th looked done when we went through last night.

-We’ve learned that the Beach Drive work by Lowman Beach Park is a continuation of the PSE gas pipeline project

-At the other end of Beach Drive, in South Alki, street work for the Alki Standby Generator Project is in its next phase, centered at 64th/Beach Drive – details and maps are here, along with what’s next.

TRANSIT TODAY, WITH A DRILL

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; spring/summer schedule, with later-evening sailings Fridays and Saturdays. Note that the West Seattle Water Taxi WILL sail on Memorial Day. … Remember that a Water Taxi vessel and law-enforcement officers will be participating in a drill on land and by sea all day, as noted in this alert.

Metro buses – Regular schedule today.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet. M/V Salish serves as the “bonus boat”. WSF’s online community meeting has another session tonight (6 pm); here’s our summary of the first session at noontime Wednesday.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!