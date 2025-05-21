STATE FERRIES: With systemwide community meeting #2 tomorrow, here’s what happened at #1 today

(WSF photo via X)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The sight of M/V Wenatchee out on Elliott Bay today was one reason why Washington State Ferries boss Steve Nevey opened today’s online systemwide community meeting with optimism: “I’m really positive about the direction the ferry system is heading in. … We’re not just trying to get better, we are getting better.”

M/V Wenatchee is getting close to the end of its longer-than-planned hybrid-conversion work at Vigor on Harbor Island, and its return to service will help return the fleet to enough of a size that, among other things, the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route will be able to return to a three-boat schedule June 30 (as first announced last month). “I’m really proud that almost-full service (systemwide) will be restored this summer.”

That also was partly enabled by Governor Bob Ferguson‘s order to delay the hybrid conversion of other ferries, but Nevey insisted WSF was not wavering in its commitment to electrification. A major next step, for example, is to build infrastructure so ferries will be able to recharge at terminals and run entirely on battery power; until that infrastructure is available, for example, Wenatchee will be running in hybrid mode “for a couple years,” Nevey noted.

He also showed the system “by the numbers” for this year’s first four months:

The most important numbers – like fleet size – played into remarks from the next speaker, John Vezina. Though, he warned, the system will have only 21 boats when it should have 26, service restoration will be possible:

For Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth, Vezina also said, there’ll be a few weeks this spring where it’s back to “two boats plus the ‘bonus boat’.” And what happens if unexpected circumstances bring the fleet strength down further? He showed the WSF decisionmaking matrix:

His final key point was that ferries have been added to the list of transit types aboard which various types of “unlawful transit conduct” can get you in trouble, thanks to SB 5716.

Next up from the WSF executive team was Todd Lamphere, who had the most numbers of anyone in the lineup, because it fell to him to explain how the state allocates funding to WSF and what happened in the just-concluded legislative session. Among the many notable numbers was $4 million for continued supplemental foot-ferry service provided by Metro‘s Vashon Island Water Taxi and Kitsap Transit. WSF is also now “directed” by legislators – without a dollar amount attached – to get back to exploring what it would take to provide reliable wi-fi service on ferries and in terminals. He also explained how ferry fares are decided, and during the meeting, participants got the chance to participate in two fare-related polls. (79 percent supported extending expiration time of prepurchased ticket books, from 90 days to 120 days; 65 percent supported a five percent “peak season surcharge.”

For more input into the process of setting the next round of fares, an online open house starts soon:

44 minutes into the meeting, they launched into a full hour of questions and answers (the asking was done via a Zoom feature – no live speaking by attendees). We took notes only on the ones of potential local interested, such as an early question about staffing; Beth Stowell said they’d just had four classes of 16 new employees, with two more soon, so they’re “fully staffed up with new folks for summer.” Other questions included how would WSF measure electrification success, once it’s actually happening; the answer – the amount of time the boats are running on battery power. Someone else was perturbed over people “skipping the line” if they have a medical exemption; Vezina noted there are three groups of people that can skip the line – those with medical exemptions, those on motorcycles, and those on bicycles. The medical exemption requires a note from a doctor – they don’t just take your word for it.

Got a question? A second session of the same meeting, ostensibly also featuring an hour for Q&A, starts at 6 pm Thursday; you can get the link by registering here.