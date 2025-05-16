TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Friday + weekend notes

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, May 16, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly cloudy, chance of rain, high near 60. Today’s sunrise was at 5:30 am; sunset will be at 8:42 pm.

SUNDAY MORNING ROAD-CLOSURE ALERT

Another reminder that the West Seattle 5K will close Alki/Harbor Avenues to through traffic ~8 am-11 am Sunday morning (May 18), and some Alki side streets will be blocked close to Alki Avenue.

ROAD WORK

-In South Alki, street work for the Alki Standby Generator Project is in a new phase, centered at 64th/Beach Drive – details and maps are here, along with what’s next.

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; spring/summer schedule, with later-evening sailings Fridays (tonight!) and Saturdays.

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet. M/V Salish will be back serving as the “bonus boat” sometime this morning, after being diverted to the Bremerton route because of urgent repairs on another boat.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!