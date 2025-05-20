Remembering Dolores J. Oliver, 1930-2025

Family and friends are remembering Dolores Oliver, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Dolores Justine Oliver (nee Johnson) passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2025 with her four children by her side. Mom was able to be at home under the care of her daughter Lisa in West Seattle for nearly the last ten years of her life.

Born on March 31, 1930 in Seattle to John and Carrie Johnson, she had two sisters – Gerry Craig, (preceded in death, Bob Craig) and Karen Cheha (John Cheha), along with 4 nephews, John, Alan, Jarren, and Jacob.

She attended West Seattle High School and graduated in 1948. She attended Central Washington State College from 1948-49 and had an interest in nursing. She met the love of her life, Donald James Oliver, and soon married in 1952 and remained married until his passing on May 20, 2012. During this time she raised four children (Lindy Oliver, Carrie Oliver (Terry Smith, spouse-deceased) Lisa Huget (Buzz Huget) and Michael Oliver (Janet Osborn, spouse-deceased) who in turn produced 10 grandchildren (Arienne, Reanna, Walker, Lillie, Abigail (deceased), Rebecca, Madelyn, Lydia, Michael and Maggie) and 26 great-grandchildren(Ryker, Ryder, Eva, Apollo, Coco, Raleigh, Terran, Mira, Ricky, Evan (with 3 great-great-grandchildren- Luke, Evalyn and Saorise), Will, Seth, Noah, Silas, Grace, Emmalie, Clara, Audrey, Lizzie, Sadie, Wes, Scarlett, Lila, Cash, Maverick, Rosslyn and Billie). Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the love of her life and this love was clearly reciprocated during her lifetime – be it at home in West Seattle, at Gold Beach on Vashon island or her final years in Grandma’s Cottage behind Lisa’s house. Throughout her life she had a passion for gardening, fostered by her father John Johnson.

As her kids got older, she took on various jobs at Sears and Eddie Bauer and most notably a career serving students with special needs in the Seattle School District for many years (Roxhill, Fairmount). This was her passion, and she was beloved by her students and gained praise from her teachers and administrators alike for her skills and compassion for her students.

She will be missed but oh boy! What an amazing woman!