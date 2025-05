Thanks to the texter who points out that a former Navy submarine under tow is soon to pass West Seattle this morning. The vessel under tow by the Gary Chouest is reported to be the “moored training ship” MTS-635, formerly the USS Sam Rayburn. It’s being towed to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton to be scrapped and was inactivated in Norfolk – this story has an abundance of background.