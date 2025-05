Ready to get out on the water and go paddling or rowing? Your next watercraft awaits you at this weekend’s West Seattle Boat Swap, just under way at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor), whose proprietor Greg Whittaker sent the photo. He says, “Lotta great boats to get people out on Puget Sound.” You can shop the Boat Swap until 4 pm today and again 11 am-4 pm Sunday.