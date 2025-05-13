CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: David Williford back in custody

Six days after we first told you about 38-year-old David C. Williford, discovered by state Department of Corrections officers to have removed a monitoring device and left the North Admiral home where they’d gone to arrest him, he’s back in custody. We just got that word from a DOC spokesperson, who says Williford is in the Mason County Jail. That’s the county in which previous cases against him originated. The jail roster says he’s been there since just after 10:30 this morning. More …