West Seattle, Washington

13 Tuesday

59℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: David Williford back in custody

May 13, 2025 2:02 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Six days after we first told you about 38-year-old David C. Williford, discovered by state Department of Corrections officers to have removed a monitoring device and left the North Admiral home where they’d gone to arrest him, he’s back in custody. We just got that word from a DOC spokesperson, who says Williford is in the Mason County Jail. That’s the county in which previous cases against him originated. The jail roster says he’s been there since just after 10:30 this morning. More …

Share This

1 Reply to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: David Williford back in custody"

  • ltmmgm May 13, 2025 (2:06 pm)
    Reply

    Hallelujah! Now keep him there.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.