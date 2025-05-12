West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

UPDATE: Police search after stabbing in Admiral

May 12, 2025 6:08 pm
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

6:08 PM: We’re on our way to the 2700 block of California for a ‘scenes of violence’ response. Police have been chasing a possible suspect in Upper Alki. They last radioed from the 2600 block of 50th SW. A K-9 is joining the search.

6:14 PM UPDATE: We’ve arrived at California/Stevens. SFD crews are behind PCC. WSB’s Christopher Boffoli says witnesses told him one person was stabbed in the shoulder but the wound isn’t life threatening. The stabbing was described as random. The suspect is reported to be heading westbound down Admiral toward Alki; we don’t have a description yet.

6:24 PM: The scene outside PCC has cleared; the victim has been taken to the hospital. A store employee tells us the victim was just walking on Calif when the attacker skateboarded by and stabbed him;?the victim then went into the store and asked for help. The search continues.

6:39 PM: Several commenters in the search area say police have given them a partial description: Black man, 5’10”, green shirt. They are pursuing some location leads called in to 911 by people who think they saw him on their security cameras.

11 Replies to "UPDATE: Police search after stabbing in Admiral"

  • Crab May 12, 2025 (6:10 pm)
    Reply

    My wife was just turned away by mcdonalds and 46th due to a report of stabbings in the nearby park.

  • Admiral-2009 May 12, 2025 (6:12 pm)
    Reply

    I heard it was a stabbing at PCC

  • Keri May 12, 2025 (6:14 pm)
    Reply

    So many police and I saw one ambulance 

  • MJ May 12, 2025 (6:15 pm)
    Reply

    The cops, 6 vehicles, on the corner of 49th & Waite. A bunch of them went down the street with guns drawn. Telling us all to go back inside. 

  • WS Resident May 12, 2025 (6:20 pm)
    Reply

    Last seen westbound on Lander, stay indoors y’all 

  • Admiral Neighbor May 12, 2025 (6:22 pm)
    Reply

    Mustard shirt Olive green sweatpants according to the citizen app

  • Peter S. May 12, 2025 (6:25 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks WSB.  Live nearby and heard all the sirens.  Knew you’d be on it as always, so came here to find out what was going on! 

  • M May 12, 2025 (6:27 pm)
    Reply

    The police told us he is a 5’10” black male, green shirt. Police cars have now left 50th and headed west on Waite about 10 minutes ago 

  • EB May 12, 2025 (6:28 pm)
    Reply

    The police at 50th and Waite reported the person is a 5’10” black male with a green shirt or jacket, knife, and possibly a gray blanket.

  • LJ May 12, 2025 (6:33 pm)
    Reply

    Police at Waite Street described black male. 5’10” green shirt.

