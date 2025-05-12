UPDATE: Police search after stabbing in Admiral

6:08 PM: We’re on our way to the 2700 block of California for a ‘scenes of violence’ response. Police have been chasing a possible suspect in Upper Alki. They last radioed from the 2600 block of 50th SW. A K-9 is joining the search.

6:14 PM UPDATE: We’ve arrived at California/Stevens. SFD crews are behind PCC. WSB’s Christopher Boffoli says witnesses told him one person was stabbed in the shoulder but the wound isn’t life threatening. The stabbing was described as random. The suspect is reported to be heading westbound down Admiral toward Alki; we don’t have a description yet.

6:24 PM: The scene outside PCC has cleared; the victim has been taken to the hospital. A store employee tells us the victim was just walking on Calif when the attacker skateboarded by and stabbed him;?the victim then went into the store and asked for help. The search continues.

6:39 PM: Several commenters in the search area say police have given them a partial description: Black man, 5’10”, green shirt. They are pursuing some location leads called in to 911 by people who think they saw him on their security cameras.